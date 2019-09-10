Geneva: India played from the front at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and slammed Pakistan for its hysterical statements with false narratives on Jammu and Kashmir.

India made it clear at the forum that Article 370 was a temporary provision of the Indian Constitution and its recent modification was within India’s sovereign right and entirely an internal matter.

“We’re not surprised at Pakistan’s hysterical statements with false narratives aimed to politicise and polarise this forum. Pakistan realises that our decision cuts away the ground from under its feet by creating obstacles in its continuing sponsorship of cross-border terrorism,” said Vimarsh Aryan, First Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs.

Aryan said that some Pakistani leaders have even gone as far as calling for jihad to encourage violence in Jammu & Kashmir and third countries, in order to create a picture of genocide which even they know is far from reality.

“Pakistan’s gory record speaks for itself. This rhetoric will not distract international attention from Pakistan’s persecution & elimination of religious and ethnic minorities – be it the Christians, Sikhs, Shias, Ahmadiyas and Hinduism,” Aryan said.

He further added that as regards the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), it has no locus standi to comment on the internal affairs of India.

Earlier today, India, in its rebuttal, called Pakistan as 'epicentre of terrorism' and that the world is aware of this fabricated narrative of human rights violations which comes from epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years.

Earlier today, India, in its rebuttal, called Pakistan as ‘epicentre of terrorism’ and that the world is aware of this fabricated narrative of human rights violations which comes from epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years.

Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, charged the Pakistani delegation and said, “One delegation has given a running commentary with offensive rhetoric of false allegations and concocted charges against my country.”

India reiterated that this sovereign decision, like other legislation passed by Parliament, is entirely internal to the nation and no country can accept interference in its internal affairs, certainly not India.