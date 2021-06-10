New Delhi: After reports surfaced that the data saved on CoWin portal are not safe, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued a statement and said the CoWin stores all the vaccination data in a safe and secure digital environment. However, the Centre refuted all such reports and said the news on social media prima facie appears to be fake. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown: Stringent Restrictions Imposed on Weekend, Construction Activities Allowed

As reported by India Today, the Health Ministry in the statement said that the attention has been drawn towards the news circulating on social media about the alleged hacking of CoWIN system. It also added that no CoWin data is shared with any entity outside the CoWin environment. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Tamil Nadu Likely to be Extended by Another Week, Stalin to Take Decision Soon

On June 9, the Centre announced a new feature has been updated that enables an applicant to correct any inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate. Users can make the correction through the CoWIN website. Also Read - Karnataka: Lockdown To Continue In 11 Districts, Restrictions Relaxed Till 2 PM In Bengaluru From June 14

“Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in,” the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted on Wednesday.

The CoWIN vaccination certificates are used at the time of travel and helps in the access of several other premises.

Earlier, the government had also allowed people who are vaccinated to update their status voluntarily on the Aarogya Setu app through a self-assessment process.

Those who have got the single dose of the vaccine will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.