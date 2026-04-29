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Falta assembly constituency: Who is Ajay Pal Sharma, being called as Singham, has become viral during West Bengal voting day due to...

Falta assembly constituency: Who is Ajay Pal Sharma, being called as ‘Singham’, has become viral during West Bengal voting day due to…

The dialogue between TMC leader Jahangir Khan and the actions of Election Commission police observer Ajay Pal Sharma in Falta has sparked controversy in the election environment.

Falta assembly constituency: Who is Ajay Pal Sharma, being called as 'Singham', has become viral during West Bengal voting day due to...

Falta assembly constituency: Voting is underway for 142 seats in the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, but the Falta Assembly constituency, located 40 kilometers from Kolkata, is garnering the most attention. In Falta, TMC candidate Jahangir Khan’s dialogue and the actions of Election Commission police observer Ajay Pal Sharma have sparked controversy in the election environment.

BJP supporters called him ‘Singham’

When Ajay Pal Sharma’s video went viral on social media, BJP supporters called him Singham. In response, Jahangir Khan said at an election rally, “If he’s Singham, then I’m Pushpa. I won’t bow down. In the movie Sholay, we saw that the one who got scared died. The word ‘fear’ doesn’t exist in my dictionary.”

Jahangir Khan’s family members interrogated

The Singham vs. Pushpa battle began on Monday in the Falta Assembly constituency . TMC MP Mahua Moitra shared a video showing Ajay Pal Sharma walking the streets of Falta with CAPF personnel. He visited the home of Jahangir Khan, questioned his family, and warned them to be careful. A face-off between the two was narrowly avoided on Tuesday. TMC workers in Jahangir Khan’s convoy shouted “Jai Bangla” and “Go Back” upon seeing Ajay Pal Sharma.

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TMC alleges voter intimidation

The TMC alleged that the Election Commission was intimidating voters by deploying an encounter specialist from Uttar Pradesh. A TMC spokesperson threatened Ajay Pal Sharma with an FIR. The TMC has also approached the High Court seeking action against him. Monalisa Patra Das has filed a complaint against Ajay Pal for allegedly intimidating women.

A video of nightclub also went viral

Meanwhile, the TMC continued its attack on South 24 Parganas Police Observer Ajay Pal Sharma on social media . In one post, they shared old videos showing a man dancing with female dancers at a nightclub. They tagged Ajay Pal and issued a warning, calling him “Fair and Lovely Babua.”

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‘Ajay Pal Sharma threatened my family’

TMC leader Jahangir Khan alleged that a UP police officer was acting outside the bounds of the law. He alleged that Ajay Pal Sharma threatened his colleagues and family. Is this the duty of a police observer? There is no Election Commission rule that allows a police observer to go to people’s homes and threaten them. Regarding this controversy, BJP leader Debjit Sarkar said that the Election Commission will decide whether Ajay Sharma is right or wrong. Election Commission officials downplayed the incident.

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