Families Of Silkyara Tunnel Workers Celebrate Safe Rescue With Sweets, PM Modi Speaks to 41 Men | What We Know So Far

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation:

PM Modi praised the bravery and determination of rescuers involved in the Silkyara tunnel operation,

Uttarkashi: In what can be called a s a great miracle, all 41 trapped workers were rescued after a 17-day rescue operations at the Uttarkashi tunnel. As these trapped workers were safely rescued on Tuesday evening, their family members and relatives in different parts of the country burst into joy and celebrated the moment like Diwali by bursting crackers.

Many relatives, who had reached the site a couple of days after the incident and had been camping there since then, were finally reunited with their loved ones.

Locals Erupt In Jubilation At Tunnel Site

Meanwhile, locals also erupted in jubilation at the tunnel site and were seen exchanging sweets as the trapped workers finally saw light at the end of the tunnel.

Urmila, the mother of Vishal, one of the rescued workers from the Silkyara tunnel, shared her happiness, thanking the governments of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

“I am very happy with the governments of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh; I thank them from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Family Members Celebrate Rescue Operation

Visuals also showed celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri at the residence of Manjit, another worker who was trapped.

Similar scenes surfaced from Odisha’s Nabarangpur, where family members of Bhagban Batra celebrated their joyous moment by bursting crackers and distributing sweets after his successful rescue from the tunnel.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who had reached the site along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh met the workers after they were rescued.

PM Modi Speaks to Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the night also spoke to the rescued men over the phone. The Mammoth rescue operation was launched after a portion under-construction tunnel from Silkyara end caved in on November 12 trapping 41 workers.

Of the 41 men, 15 are from Jharkhand, 2 are from Uttarakhand, 5 are from Bihar, 3 are from West Bengal, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five from Odisha, two from Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh.

Rescued Men Undergoing Treatment

All 41 men, who were rescued from the collapsed tunnel after 17 days, have been brought to the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for primary medical treatment.

Their names include Viswajit Kumar, Subodh Kumar, Rajendra Bedia, Sukram, Tinku Sardar, Gunodhar, Sameer, Ravindra, Ranjeet, Mahadev, Bhukttu Murmu, Jamra Oraon, Vijay Horo, Ganapati – all from Jharkhand, Gabbar Singh Negi, and Pushkar – both from Uttarakhand, Saba Ahmed, Sonu Sah, Virendra Kiskoo, and Sushil Kumar – all from Bihar, Manir Talukdar, Sevik Pakhera, and Jaydev Parmanik – all from West Bengal, Akhilesh Kumar, Ankit, Ram Milan, Satya Dev, Santosh, Jai Prakash, Ram Sundar, and Manjit – all from Uttar Pradesh, Tapan Mandal, Bhagwan Batra, Viseshar Naik, Raju Naik, and Dhiren – all from Odisha, Sanjay and Ram Prasad from Assam, and Vishal from Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had called Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and gave his best wishes for the safe evacuation of 41 workers from the Silkyara tunnel. PM Modi took information from the Chief Minister about the workers.

PM Modi Praises Bravery Of Rescuers

Reacting to the safe rescue of the workers, PM Modi praised the bravery and determination of rescuers involved in the Silkyara tunnel operation, saying that they have given new life to the laborers who were trapped in the tunnel for the last 16 days, adding that the mission has set an “example of humanity and teamwork.”

“The success of the rescue operation of our laborer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough,” PM Modi added.

(With inputs from ANI)

