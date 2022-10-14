New Delhi: Families with more than four children in Manipur will not receive government benefits anymore and will not be eligible for state government jobs. The council of ministers in its meeting had decided that any person or family having more than four children would be excluded from various government schemes besides jobs, Manipur’s Information and Public Relations Minister S Ranjan said.Also Read - KMRL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Register For 35 Posts at boat-srp.com. Check Stipend Here

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh presided over the cabinet meeting which took the decision and approved establishing the Manipur State Population Commission. Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For THESE States Till September 27

Ranjan said that the state Assembly had earlier adopted a private member resolution to establish the population commission in Manipur. Also Read - BJP Spent Over Rs 340 Crore on Poll Campaign in 5 States, Maximum Expenditure in UP: Report

BJP legislator, Khumukcham Joykisan had moved the resolution over the alleged infiltration of outsiders into the state affecting the demographic pattern in the state.

Referring to the official statistics, the MLA had told the house that the population growth of 153.3 per cent in Manipur’s hill districts from 1971-2001 increased drastically to 250 per cent from 2001-2011.

Naga, Kuki and Zomi and other tribals mostly reside in the hill districts.

The Assam government had also, more than a year ago, adopted a two-child policy which would be a criteria to get government jobs and to avail benefits from state-sponsored welfare schemes.