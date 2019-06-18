Meerut: The family of Major Ketan Sharma, the personnel martyred in Monday’s Anantnag encounter, is in a state of shock. Army personnel arrived here to console the family which lost the 31-year-old in an encounter with a group of terrorists in the Achabal area.

Along with Sharma, two soldiers were injured while a terrorist, whose body was recovered, was neutralised. The joint operation was conducted by 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Meerut: Family of Major Ketan Sharma mourns his demise, at their residence in Kanker Khera. The Major lost his life in an encounter with terrorists at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4xvWnZcA9t — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 18, 2019

His mother kept crying for him and kept asking where the Braveheart was.

#WATCH Army personnel console family members of Army Major Ketan Sharma who lost his life in Anantnag encounter yesterday. His mother says, “Mujhe batado mera sher beta kahan gaya? ” #Meerut pic.twitter.com/Rl3wnpQ5gd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 18, 2019

A pall of gloom has descended upon Sharma’s home. His parents, Ravindra and Usha Sharma, are inconsolable even as family and friends gather at their residence to pay respects to the martyr.

The Army tweeted its salutations for the martyred personnel. It said, “#ChinarCorpsCdr & all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Maj Ketan Sharma, the gallant officer, who was martyred fighting terrorists in Op #Badura (#Anantnag) & offer condolences to the bereaved family”



Major Sharma had joined the Army’s Sikh Light Infantry as a Lieutenant in 2012 after passing out from the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. His first posting reportedly was in Pune and he was transferred to Anantnag about two years ago. He joined 19 Rashtriya Rifles (Sikh Light Infantry) as part of the counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.