New Delhi: A family of three including a five-year-old child were found dead of asphyxiation on Tuesday at their residence in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, said officials.

After the three were found unconscious inside their house, they were taken to a nearby hospital immediately, however, they were declared brought dead. As per sources, local police has registered a case and an investigation has been initiated regarding the case.

The officials further stated that Mohammad Maqbool Lone, his wife and their son are believed to have died while they were asleep. According to preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that the trio died due to asphyxiation caused by carbon monoxide emanating from a room heater.