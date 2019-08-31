New Delhi: Of more than 19 lakh people left out of the final Assam NRC list which was published earlier in the day- one was the family of late former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed.

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was the fifth President of India from 1974 to 1977.

Family of the son of Fakhruddin’s brother was not listed in the NRC list released at 10 am Saturday.

Their names were also left out from the NRC draft which was released in July.

“I am the nephew of former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, and my name is missing in the NRC since my father’s name is not in the legacy data, we are little worried about it,” Ziauddin Ali Ahmed had then told News18.

Some 19,06,657 people have been excluded from the final list, which names 3,11,21,004 people as Indian citizens, the NRC authorities announced.

The Union Home Ministry said the 19,06,657 people left out had not submitted their claims.

On Saturday morning, hard copies of the supplementary list of inclusions were available for public view at NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the Deputy Commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer during office hours.

The status of both inclusion and exclusion were on view on the NRC website (www.nrcassam.nic.in), which, however, crashed within a few minutes of the publication of the list apparently due to heavy traffic with an error message saying, “The site cannot be reached”. It resumed work soon.

he NRC has immense significance for the people of the northeastern state which witnessed a six-year-long movement from 1979 to 1985 seeking detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshis.

With inputs from IANS