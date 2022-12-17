Family Of Kerala Woman Murdered With Children By ‘Cruel’ Husband Seeks 30 Lakh Aid To Bring Bodies To India

The family of the Kerala woman who was murdered along with her two young children by 'cruel' husband seeks Rs. 30 lakh aid in order to bring their bodies to India; say want to see them for one last time.

Asok, a nurse in UK and her two young children were strangled to death by Saju, her husband on Thursday.

Kottayam: As the report of the murder of a nurse hailing from Kerala, India and her two young children came to light, her family on Saturday alleged that her husband was a “cruel” man and he had assaulted his wife in the past also. They have also asked for a help for raising Rs 30 Lakh in order to bring their bodies to their home in Vaikom.

The gruesome incident occurred on Thursday at Kettering, a town in UK’s Northamptonshire. The nurse — 35-year-old Anju Asok — and her children, a boy aged 6 years and a girl of 4 years, were found with serious injuries at their home in Kettering. While Asok died at the scene, the children succumbed to injuries in the hospital later.

Speaking to the media at their home in Vaikom area of Kottayam district of the state, Asok’s parents said that local police had informed them on the previous night that according to the post mortem of their daughter, she was strangled to death using a cloth or a rope. The post-mortem of their grandkids was to be conducted today.

Saju, had recently joined his wife in the UK. Asok was working for the National Health Service (NHS) as a nurse at Kettering General Hospital since 2021. A driver by profession, Saju was frustrated after failing to get a job. The couple used to quarrel over financial issues which took a turn for the worse on Thursday and ended in him killing the three.

Saju is in the custody of the UK police and they informed Anju’s parents that they will slap murder charges against Saju.

Meanwhile, local legislator C.K.Asha has assured the family of taking up the issue with the Chief Minister and the state government. The UK follows stringent procedures in handing over bodies in such cases. It might take at least three weeks for the bodies to reach India.

MY SON-IN-LAW IS A CRUEL PERSON

Asok’s mother alleged that her son-in-law — Saju– is a “cruel” person and she has seen him assault her daughter and grandson when the couple was living in Saudi Arabia. “I was staying with them when my granddaughter was born. I have seen him hit Anju and my grandson. He is a cruel person. He gets angry very quickly. I was scared to be alone with him in the house there.

“But my daughter never complained. She suffered everything in silence as she did not want us to worry. I am sure his cruelty continued when they moved to England,” she told reporters. She added that Saju had a job in Saudi Arabia, was unemployed while in England, yet he used to control the finances and would rarely send them any money.

“He would decide when we can see our daughter and grandkids via video call,” Asok’s mother claimed. She also said that her son-in-law’s family, who are based in Kannur, loved her daughter and grandkids and they never had any complaints about Asok.

Asok’s father said that his daughter studied nursing in Bengaluru and was working there when she met Saju, who used to work in a travel agency. “It was a love marriage. When she informed us, we were hesitant. But they were both adults and educated people. He was working in a travel agency.

“My daughter said she would accept it if we said no to their marriage, but she also said not to insist on marrying someone else. So, we agreed to their getting married,” he said. He also said that while he has not seen his daughter being hit, he has seen his grandson being allegedly manhandled by Saju who was short-tempered.

NEED 30 LAKH TO SEE THEM FOR ONE LAST TIME

Asok’s parents want to see their daughter and grandkids for one last time, but for that they need around ₹ 30 lakhs, an amount which is beyond their means.

“We lost everything in the 2018 floods. All we have now is 13 cents of land and this house. If I sell it off, my ailing wife and I will have no place to live in our old age. I have no other means to raise that kind of money.

“I am hoping people will help. I will be very grateful to those who can help,” he said as his eyes brimmed with tears. Asok’s mother too spoke along similar lines when she said they do not have the means to raise ₹ 30 lakh. “We want to see them for one last time,” she said with tears flowing down her cheeks.