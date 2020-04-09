New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases in the country touched 5,734-mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets on Thursday, urged everyone to download the Aarogya Setu app which has been launched by the Central government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - PM Modi Speaks to South Korean President, Discusses Coronavirus Situation, Its Impact on Economy

Asking all to download this app, PM Modi said the app is effective in combating the coronavirus pandemic. He said the app keeps a track on the spread of COVID-19 and notifies users if someone around them is suffering from it.

"This is very important to do. Remember, Aarogya Setu is more effective when more people around you download it. I hope all of you urge your family members and friends to download this App," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that it is fantastic to use technology to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. "Tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it. Also lists help-desk numbers of various states. Fantastic usage of technology to combat Coronavirus," he said.

He urged everyone to take the right precautions and fight this pandemic. “Only feeling scared of COVID-19 will not help. We have to take the right precautions and fight this pandemic. Aarogya Setu is an important step in that direction. Have you all downloaded it?,” he said.

Launched earlier this month, app will help people assess themselves the risk of catching coronavirus infection and alert authorities if they have come in close contact with a person infected with the deadly virus.

As per updates from the IT Ministry, the app will detect only fresh cases and will send out alerts to only those who have been nearby the infected person.

Once installed in a smartphone through an easy and user-friendly process, the app detects other devices with AarogyaSetu installed that come in the proximity of that phone.