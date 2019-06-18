New Delhi: A hike in auto-rickshaw fare came into force from today as it was notified by the Delhi government on June 12.

Under the revised rates, the metre-down charge will be ₹25 for first 1.5 km, instead of existing 2 km. The increment in per km charge has been made from ₹8 to ₹9.5, extra ₹7.50 for luggage and waiting charge is ₹0.75 per minute if auto gets caught up in traffic.

The move will impact owners and drivers of over 90,000 auto-rickshaws plying in the national capital, who had played a crucial role in the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

.@ArvindKejriwal govt fulfills its key promise. Transport Department has notified revision of autorickshaw fares

After revision also, auto fares in Delhi to remain lower than other metro cities. @AamAadmiParty @AAPDelhi pic.twitter.com/9ursOOlvXG — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) June 12, 2019

“Auto-rickshaw drivers will be able to charge the revised rates after necessary re-calibration of fare meters. It will take around 1.5 months for re-calibration of meters in over 90,000 autos registered in Delhi,” said a senior Transport Department official.

The notification introduced waiting charge at the rate of Rs. 0.75 per minute if an auto is caught up at a traffic signal and luggage charges will be Rs. 7.50.

The notification on revised fare structure was forwarded to the State Transport Authority (STA) by the Transport Department. The issue of the notification was delayed after officials objected to it saying that the Lieutenant Governor’s approval was needed for the notification.

Finally, it was issued on approval of Mr Gahlot, following a Law Department opinion that the Lt Governor’s nod was not needed for it.

Sources claimed that the approval of the STA, set up under the Motor Vehicles Act, was now needed for implementation of the revised auto-rickshaw fares. The panel is headed by the transport commissioner and includes two legislators and a Traffic Police officer as members.

(With PTI Inputs)