Lata Mangeshkar’s Final Journey: The mortal remains of India’s most revered artist Lata Mangeshkar, the singer, whose name was written into legend long years before she took her last breath in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, was moved from her Pedder Road home to Shivaji Park for cremation at 4 PM on Sunday. Wrapped in Tricolour, Lata Mangeshkar’s body was taken for her final journey into a military truck decorated with white flowers.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Death: Maharashtra Announces One-Day Mourning, Public Holiday on Monday

See Pics Here

Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar' Last Rites: Mumbai Police Ups Security at Shivaji Park, Issues Traffic Advisory

Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of India’s greats, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92. The singer, whose name was written into legend long years before she took her last breath in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, had been in hospital since January 8 when she was diagnosed with Covid with mild symptoms. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Also Read - 'What Can You Say When..': Anand Mahindra Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar | See Tweet

“She is no more. She died in the morning,” her younger sister Usha Mangeshkar told PTI, confirming the news that one of India’s most well known and well loved personalities was no more.

“Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis,” Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at the Breach Candy hospital here, told reporters.

The government announced a two-day “state mourning” for Mangeshkar, who had a prodigious almost eight-decade career in which she sang an estimated 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada, and across classical and other genres.

Official sources in New Delhi said a wireless message had been sent out to state chief secretaries by the Union Home Ministry that the national flag will fly at half mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India.

There will be no official entertainment in this period.

The body of the singer was first taken to her Pedder Road residence Prabhu Kunj and later to Shivaji Park for her multitude of fans to pay their respect before the funeral at Shivaji Park around 6.30 pm.

Thousands of people gathered outside the hospital and lined the streets to pay their last respects to the woman whose voice they woke up to, listened to as they went about their day and as they turned in for the night, their accompaniment in every mood and every hour.

As millions mourned her and said thank you for your music, the tributes came pouring in with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a heartbroken nation in remembering her.

“Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable,” the president said.