New Delhi: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who was known for her dynamic personality and remarkable efforts at several sensitive diplomatic dealings, was cremated on Wednesday with full state honours at the Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.

A host of leaders and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leader LK Advani, BJP president Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present for her cremation. Hundreds of workers and supporters along with family members had also arrived for her last rites as they bade farewell to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart.

The 67-year-old veteran leader passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her body was kept at the BJP headquarters in the heart of the national capital for the public to pay homage.

The mortal remains of Swaraj were then taken to Lodhi crematorium on Wednesday afternoon, wrapped in the Tricolour, where her daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, performed her last rites.

As the state honours were being given to the ‘Iron Lady’, Bansuri and Swaraj Kaushal, daughter and husband of the late leader, saluted her. She was cremated in an electric crematorium just like former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Swaraj not only served full-time as the external affairs minister during the first tenure of the Modi government but also served as the first woman Leader of Opposition and chief minister of Delhi. She was also the youngest Cabinet minister in the Haryana government and a BJP troubleshooter for all seasons.

Swaraj will be remembered as a leader who held a high-profile portfolio but stayed connected with the common man. She was popularly known as a ‘people’s minister’ as there have been innumerable instances when Indians stranded abroad tweeted her and got immediate help.