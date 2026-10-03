Faridabad crime: 13-year-old girl gang-raped by 6 youth inside abandoned building, 3 arrested

Police said the girl was allegedly assaulted inside a deserted building in Greater Faridabad after she and a 16-year-old boy were reportedly taken there by a group of youths.

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Faridabad crime: 13-year-old girl gang-raped by 6 youth inside abandoned building, 3 arrested (Image for representational purpose only)

A 13-year-old girl in Faridabad has reported an alleged sexual assault that took place about a month ago, following which police have arrested three youths. According to police, the incident allegedly took place on August 24 in a deserted building in the Greater Faridabad area. The girl had reportedly gone to meet a 16-year-old boy after her tuition classes when they were allegedly stopped by a group of youths.

Police said the two minors were threatened and taken to a nearby abandoned building. The girl was allegedly assaulted there.

Girl later told her family

Police said the girl and the boy did not immediately tell their families about the incident.

The matter came to light about a month later when the girl’s mother noticed that her daughter appeared to be experiencing serious emotional distress. When she spoke to her, the girl allegedly told her about the incident.

The family then approached the police, following which an investigation was launched.

According to the girl’s parents, six youths had followed the two minors to the abandoned building and allegedly threatened them before the girl was assaulted. Police are investigating these allegations.

Three arrested, one still missing

Police have arrested three accused persons identified as Kunal, Yash and Deepak. They were produced before a court, which sent them to police custody for four days.

Another accused, identified as Prince, remains at large. Police teams are searching for him.

Investigators are questioning the arrested accused during their remand and are collecting evidence to establish the sequence of events. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

Recent rape cases reported across India

Several rape and sexual assault cases have been reported across different parts of India in recent weeks, involving women, teenagers and children.

In Delhi, three men were arrested after they allegedly posed as policemen and sexually assaulted a teenage girl at a park in Southeast Delhi. Police said the accused used threats and fake claims of police authority to intimidate the girl and her friend.

In Ranchi, two men were arrested and two minors were detained in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman on September 22. Police said the woman was returning from a festival gathering when the accused allegedly attacked her. Investigators also said her phone and a necklace were taken.

in Bihar’s Begusarai, a woman associated with a self-help group alleged that she was kidnapped and raped at a hotel on September 27. Police arrested two accused, including one who was allegedly trying to flee towards Nepal.