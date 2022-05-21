Haryana: Three people died after a fire broke out in a factory in Anangpur Dairy near Sector 37, Faridabad in Haryana on Saturday noon, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Faridabad Man Sells Momos on His Bicycle, Internet Lauds His Hard Work & Creativity | Watch

Also Read - Surajkund Mela : 12 Quirky Items to Buy From The International Crafts Mela Under Rs 200

The company was involved in manufacturing of battery cells, it added. Also Read - Surajkund Mela 2022: International Crafts Fair’s Date, Theme, Ticket Price And Everything You Need To Know

The blaze has been brought under control and an investigation is underway, said Faridabad Police.

Further details are awaited.