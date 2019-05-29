Chandigarh: A woman from Faridabad was allegedly beaten by her husband and in-laws allegedly for dowry, ANI reported. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

An official said that they had been asked to conduct an investigation into the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikram Kapoor said, “It’s a personal dispute between husband and wife. Orders have been given to register a case and investigate the matter.”

More details are awaited on the matter.

In an earlier incident which was reported on March 30, a 27-year-old woman was reduced to a “bag of a skeleton” and had died allegedly due to starvation enforced by her husband and mother-in-law for dowry, police said, in a case that had caused public outrage. Thushara, a native of Karunagappally near here, was denied proper food for days and survived only on soaked rice and sugar syrup before she breathed her last at a government hospital in Kollam, police said, quoting the postmortem report and neighbours. At the time of her death on the midnight of March 21 due to illness and uneasiness, the woman weighed just 20 kg, they said. Thushara’s husband Chandulal and his mother Geetha Lal were arrested and remanded Friday, police said.