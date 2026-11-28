Faridabad: Mob thrashes woman for feeding stray dogs, sparks public outrage

The incident came into focus after the woman alleged that no action had been taken against the accused persons. Several people on Saturday protested near the BPTP police station in Greater Faridabad, demanding justice for the victim.

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Faridabad: Mob thrashes woman for feeding stray dogs, sparks public outrage | image; x

Woman Beaten By Mob For Feeding Dogs: A middle-aged woman was brutally thrashed by a group of people for trying to feed stray dogs near her society. The incident took place on October 26 in Greater Faridabad. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. The incident made headlines after the victim alleged that the police had not taken any action against the accused persons. Several local residents on Saturday protested near the BPTP police station in Greater Faridabad, demanding strict action against the accused persons.

Video shows woman being attacked by residents over feeding stray dogs

In the video, the woman, identified as Navya, can be seen arguing with several people. The clip shows Navya standing in front of an SUV when one of the main accused women repeatedly beats her. The woman was identified as Neha. As the video progresses, a man in a white T-shirt punches Navya, after which bystanders can be seen asking him to retreat.

What did the victim say?

Navya told NDTV that she is an animal lover and likes to feed stray animals near her society. She said that residents of her society have issues with her feeding strays. According to her, on October 26, when she was feeding a stray dog, some residents approached her and started arguing with her, which led to a verbal argument.

She alleged that the group tore off her clothes during the assault. “There were men, too,” she told NDTV.

No police action yet

“I have been seeking police action ever since,” she claimed.

Saturday’s protest went viral on social media platforms and prompted former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi to call police officials regarding the matter.

Protesters warned that their agitation would continue until action is taken against the culprits. They also warned of a sit-in protest outside the police station if necessary.

What did police say?

Police claimed that action has already been taken and investigators have already submitted a report to senior officials on November 12. Police spokesperson Yashpal said the incident took place on October 26 and was not related to feeding stray dogs. He said the dispute was over the society’s park.

He said action was taken in the matter, dismissing protesters’ claims.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.