New Delhi: Soon after the video of a 21-year-old woman being shot dead in broad daylight in Haryana's Faridabad came to light, both the accused involved in the brutal murder have been arrested, said state Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday.

The minister said that both accused has been arrested and the murder weapon has also been recovered by the Haryana Police. He added, "A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by ACP Crime Anil Kumar have been set up and they will ensure quick probe as well as time-bound trial to ensure justice to the family."

The incident took place on Monday afternoon at Faridabad's Ballabgarh when two men tried to abduct the victim. When she resisted the attack, one of the accused pulled out a revolver and fired at her, police said. The brutal murder was caught on CCTV camera.

Speaking to the media about the incident, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The culprit in the Ballabhgarh incident has been arrested. Strict action will be taken against the culprit.”

The prime accused in the case, Tauseef was arrested yesterday after a brief shootout with the police team in Mewat district of Haryana. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has also sent a notice to the Director-General of Police Haryana for taking immediate action against the culprits.