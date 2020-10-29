New Delhi: The two prime accused who were arrested in connection with the murder of 21-year old woman in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh has been sent to 14-day judicial custody on Thursday. Also Read - Faridabad Murder Sparks Outrage: Both Accused Arrested, Haryana Govt Ensures Quick Probe

Accused Tauseef and Ajru were arrested on Tuesday for the killing of Nikita Tomar, a B.com student in broad-daylight outside the Aggarwal College.

Earlier today, officers of Faridabad Crime Branch arrested the man who allegedly provided the accused with the murder weapon which is a country-made pistol. He was arrested from Haryana’s Nuh district, said police.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the two accused tried to abduct the victim. When she resisted the attack, one of the accused pulled out a revolver and fired at her, police said. The brutal murder was caught on CCTV camera.

As the CCTV footage of the video went viral, the incident also created a huge outrage among the people. Angry over the incident, people came out on the streets of Faridabad and protested against the brutal killing. The local police present in the area, somehow managed to control the protesting crowd.