Faridabad shocker: 6-year-old girl playing on street molested by 55-year-old neighbour, mother files complaint

A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her 55-year-old neighbour while playing outside her home in Faridabad.

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Faridabad shocker: 6-year-old girl playing on street molested by 55-year-old neighbour, mother files complaint | image; x

Faridabad Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Haryana, where a six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her neighbour in Faridabad. The incident took place in the Dabua police station area. The girl’s mother rushed towards her when she witnessed the accused man molesting her minor daughter, forcing the accused to flee. Following the incident, the mother of the victim girl reached the police station and filed a complaint. On the mother’s complaint, police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

What exactly happened?

As per the complaint, the 55-year-old accused, who is also the neighbour of the victim, grabbed her while she was playing outside her home. The accused man grabbed the victim and began engaging in obscene acts with her.

The crime

On Wednesday night, the victim was playing in the street outside their home when the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood, allegedly approached her and engaged in inappropriate acts with her. Her mother saw the accused, approached him and caught him in the act.

On the mother’s complaint, police have filed a case under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Dabua police station and began an investigation. The accused fled the scene after the victim’s mother intervened.

“An FIR under the POCSO Act has been registered. The accused is absconding, and efforts are underway to arrest him,” a police official said.

Student found dead in Faridabad hotel

In a separate incident, the body of a female student was recovered from an OYO hotel room in Faridabad, police said Wednesday. The victim was a second-year B.Com student of Delhi University. According to police, the man she checked in with at the hotel is missing.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Aruna. The investigator recovered a confession note from her neighbour, identified as Vipin Yadav, 24. He allegedly stayed with the victim in the Oyo hotel. The note mentions that Yadav killed Aruna and wanted to end his life by jumping into the Agra Canal. The note allegedly bears Vipin’s signature.

Now, investigators are probing the case from all angles and are investigating the exact motive behind the incident. A case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered at Dhauj police station following the complaint from the victim’s brother.

Police are investigating both cases and further details are awaited.