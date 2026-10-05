13-year-old boy stabbed to death by neighbour in Faridabad, police initiate probe

During the argument, the two children got into a scuffle after pushing each other. The accused then allegedly stabbed Kunnu in the chest.

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New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 13-year-old boy to death in the chest following an argument over being pushed while playing in Sector 56 of Faridabad. According to the reports, after committing the crime, the minor fled the spot with the knife. Meanwhile, the boy’s family members rushed him to a hospital in an injured condition, where doctors declared him dead.

A complaint has been filed with the Sector 58 police station. Police have started investigating the matter.

Iqbal, the uncle of the deceased, Kunnu (13), who lived in the Ashiana Flats in Sector 56, said that Kunnu was a Class 3 student at a private school. On Sunday, at around 7 pm, he was playing with his one-year-old sister, Chahat, outside their home in Block No. 14. At that time, a 15-year-old boy who lived in Block 13 came there, and the two started playing together.

Stabbed After Being Pushed

As per Iqbal, during the argument, the two children got into a scuffle after pushing each other. The accused then allegedly stabbed Kunnu in the chest. Iqbal said that the accused is also a Class 3 student and would often come there to play.

Here are some of the key details:

The deceased Kunnu’s father, Yamil, is originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

He has been living in Faridabad for a long time.

Yamil works as a scrap collector and had purchased a house in the Sector 56 Ashiana Flats around five years ago

It was reported that his eldest son is Aamir, who is scheduled to get married after Diwali.

Kunnu also has a younger sister who is one year old.

According to Iqbal, neighbours called him and informed him about the incident.

He then reached home from Block 7 and took Kunnu to the hospital in an injured condition.

However, doctors declared Kunnu dead on arrival.

Police Investigating the Case

Sector 58 Police Station SHO Kewal Singh said that the family has filed a complaint. The police will conduct a post-mortem examination of the child’s body and initiate further action. Kunnu was stabbed in the chest, which resulted in his death.