New Delhi: Calling upon all opposition parties to unite and fight against the controversial farm bills passed in the Parliament last week, BJP's former ally Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday said that the new legislation can have "disastrous implications" on the country's economy.

On Saturday, the Akalis, one of BJP's oldest allies, snapped ties with the NDA days after Harsimrat Kaur Badal's exit from the Union Cabinet over the Centre's farm reform bills.

"The farmers' economic plight affects the entire economy. Anything like the new farm bills, which increases the uncertainty about the fate of farmers' produce can have disastrous implications for the economy and social stability of the country. Therefore, what we are fighting for is to protect the country's wider national interests," said SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, as quoted by NDTV, at a protest gathering in Punjab.

“We are ready to join or follow any struggle in the overall interests of the farmers, farm labour, aarhatiyas (farm agents) and other farm produce traders,” he added.

Subsequently, the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal also joined the cause for a united protest against the central government’s decision.

Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien put out a tweet in support and offered the party’s support in fighting for farmers.

“We support Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akali Dal’s stand with the farmers. Fighting for farmers is part of Trinamool DNA. In 2006, Mamata Banerjee risked her life on a historic 26 day fast for farmers’ rights. We oppose #FarmBills2020 as they endanger States’ role, MSP, PDS and procurement,” read the tweet.

Notably, the SAD has severed its close to a two-and-a-half-decade-old alliance with the BJP in protest against these bills, becoming the third-largest major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years.