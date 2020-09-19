New Delhi: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his comments about Farm Bills 2020 being beneficial to big, corporate companies. Also Read - Chidambaram Says Farm Bills 2020 Undermine Food Security System, Slams BJP For ‘Maligning’ Cong's 2019 Manifesto

Talking to mediapersons, Vij said, "I would like Kejriwal to point out which exact provision of new agriculture bills is giving advantages to corporates. All previous restrictions on farmers of having to sell their produce to specific places under set conditions will be removed now."

As made clear by the Prime Minister, MSPs and all Mandis will stay. All farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so. But others will be able to sell their produce to whomsoever and where ever they'd want: Anil Vij, Haryana Home Minister https://t.co/0r4p5LNkcC — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

“As made clear by the Prime Minister, Minimum Support Price (MSPs) and all Mandis for selling crops will stay. All farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so. But others will be able to sell their produce to whomsoever and where ever they would want,” he added.

Vij’s remarks came in the wake of Kejriwal’s appeal to all non-BJP parties on Friday to unite in the Rajya Sabha and oppose three bills that he claimed would leave farmers in the hands of big companies for exploitation.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief asked the non-BJP parties to ensure that all of their members are present in the House and that they do not stage a walkout “drama”.

खेती और किसानों से संबंधित तीन क़ानून संसद में लाए गए हैं जो किसान विरोधी हैं। देश भर में किसान इनका विरोध कर रहे हैं। केंद्र सरकार को इन तीनों क़ानूनों को वापस लेना चाहिए। आम आदमी पार्टी संसद में इनके विरोध में वोट करेगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2020

“All three bills of the Centre will leave farmers in the hands of big companies for exploitation. I request all the non-BJP parties to unite in the Rajya Sabha and oppose these bills, make sure all your MPs are present and do not stage a walkout drama. Farmers all over the country are watching you,” he said.

केंद्र के तीनों विधेयक किसानों को बड़ी कंपनियों के हाथों शोषण के लिए छोड़ देंगे मेरी सभी ग़ैर भाजपा पार्टियों से बिनती है कि राज्यसभा में एकजुट होकर इन विधेयकों का विरोध करें, सुनिश्चित करें कि आपके सभी MP मौजूद हों और वॉकआउट का ड्रामा ना करें। पूरे देश के किसान आपको देख रहे हैं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2020

The Centre introduced the Farmers’ Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Monday to replace ordinances promulgated earlier.

The three bills, which were earlier promulgated as ordinances, have been passed in Lok Sabha and will now be tabled in Rajya Sabha.