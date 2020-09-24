New Delhi: The Congress will launch a nationwide agitation from Thursday against the contentious farm bills that were passed in Parliament few days ago. The party had said that it will also initiate a campaign to collect two crore signatures of farmers and the poor against these soon-to-become laws. Also Read - Farm Bills 2020: BJP to Hold 15-Day Awareness Campaign in Seven States From Today

"From September 24 onwards, Congress will launch an all-India agitation asking the government to repeal the black laws," Congress leader AK Antony had said on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also asked its leaders and volunteers to form human chains across Punjab today, as a protest against the Centre's farm bills.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have geared up for ‘snap demonstrations’ by farmers’ bodies, especially in the national capital, amid the ongoing protests against the Centre’s farm bills.

The security in the national capital, especially in the border areas, has been tightened and senior Delhi Police officers are themselves monitoring the situation. Section 144 has already been imposed in the New Delhi area.

The missive came as political parties as well as farmers’ bodies have intensified their agitation against the three agriculture Bills passed by the Parliament recently. On Monday, the DDMA had clarified that all social, cultural and political functions involving large gatherings are prohibited in Delhi till September 30.

The opposition and the government are at loggerheads ever since the two farm Bills were passed amid a ruckus in the Upper House on Sunday. The third contentious Bill on essential commodities was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

On Sunday, pandemonium broke out in the Upper House as the opposition protested over the two Farm Bills. Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien even approached the Chair and tried to snatch a mike while citing the rule book.