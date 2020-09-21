New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that farm Bills 2020 will empower the farmers to freely trade their produce anywhere. He also claimed that these Bills are not against the agriculture mandis. Also Read - Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition Likely to Meet President Over Rajya Sabha Deadlock

“Yesterday, two farm bills were passed in the Parliament. I congratulate my farmers. This change in the farming sector is the need of the present hour and our government has brought this reform for the farmers”, said the Prime Minister after laying the foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar, through video conference.

Earlier on Sunday, 2 of the three farm Bills — the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House amid huge ruckus by the Opposition MPs and farmers. The Bills will now go to the President for his assent before they are notified as laws.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also assured the farmers that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue as before. "I want to assure every farmer that the Minimum Support Price system will continue as before", PM Modi stated, a day after the Opposition dubbed the farm Bills as the 'death warrant' of farmers.