New Delhi: Hours after his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet over 'anti-farmer legislation', Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal asserted that they will have to review membership in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the upcoming days, the party, one of the oldest allies of the BJP, will decide about its next course of action, said Badal.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Badal asserted that core committe of SAD will be meeting shortly wherein every issue will be taken up.

On being asked if the party will quit the ruling National Democratic Alliance, he said,"We tried to make the central government aware of the sentiments of farmers. When the Centre did not clear the apprehensions of farmers and came to Parliament with the bills, we decided to oppose it. We are with the farmers."

Earlier on Thursday, Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is the wife of Sukhbir Singh Badal, resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against “anti-farmer ordinances and legislation”. The resignation came soon after Sukhbir Singh Badal opposed the two farmer-related bills in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, a farmers’ body has decided to intensify their stir and hold a ‘rail roko’ agitation from September 24 to 26. “We have decided to hold a ‘rail roko’ agitation from September 24 to 26 in the state against the farm bills,” said Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Besides, different farmer organisations in Punjab have already given a call for a “bandh” on September 25 in protest against the Bills.