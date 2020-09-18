New Delhi: A day after the Narendra Modi-led government passed three contentious farmer ordinances, a farmers’ body has decided to intensify their stir and hold a ‘rail roko’ agitation from September 24 to 26. “We have decided to hold a ‘rail roko’ agitation from September 24 to 26 in the state against the farm bills,” said Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher. Also Read - Food items to be cheaper under GST: Harsimran Kaur Badal

Besides, different farmer organisations in Punjab have already given a call for a “bandh” on September 25 in protest against the Bills.

Earlier on Thursday, 3 Bills– the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill were introduced in Lok Sabha.

The Congress-led government in Punjab has described the legislations as a “blatant attack” on the federal structure.

Displaying her opposition to the three agriculture-related bills, that were passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) lone minister in the Narendra Modi government resigned.

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted her resignation and directed Narendra Singh Tomar to take the additional charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution,” according to a release from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed that Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios,” it said.