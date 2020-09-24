New Delhi: Amid criticism that farm bills will do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP), Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday assured that it will continue, adding that it was not made a mandatory provision in the agriculture bills because it has never been a part of the law. Also Read - Farm Bills 2020: BJP to Hold 15-Day Awareness Campaign in Seven States From Today

“We have declared MSP for Kharif and Rabi crops. As soon as Kharif crop is harvested, govt procurement will begin,” Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told news agency ANI. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: PM Modi Asks BJP Workers to Spread Awareness on Farm Bills, Targets Opposition For 'Lying'

Attacking the Congress party, the minister asked the opposition party why it didn’t incorporate the MSP in the law despite being in power for 50 years. “Has MSP ever been part of law? Congress ruled for 50 yrs, why didn’t they incorporate it in law? They’re making issue as they don’t have anything to criticise. MSP has always been Govt of India’s administrative decision & remains so,” he retorted. Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: Punjab, UP And Maharashtra | List of States Likely to be Affected by Farmers' Unions Strike

“Congress & some opposition parties are misleading farmers for personal gains as they themselves couldn’t bring such reforms. Manmohan Singh & Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar wanted to bring reforms, but due to pressure from some people, UPA couldn’t muster courage,” NS Tomar asserted.

Affirming the proposed agriculture laws, Tomar said that farmer welfare would not have been possible without

it, terming the ordinances as “revolutionary”.

“The welfare we want for farmers wouldn’t have been possible without changing laws. Farmers’ Produce Trade & Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Bill, & Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance & Farm Services Bill will be revolutionary.”

The opposition and the government are at loggerheads ever since the two farm Bills were passed amid a ruckus in the Upper House on Sunday. The third contentious Bill on essential commodities was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

On Sunday, pandemonium broke out in the Upper House as the opposition protested over the two Farm Bills. Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien even approached the Chair and tried to snatch a mike while citing the rule book.