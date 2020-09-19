New Delhi: A day after tendering resignation from the Narendra-Modi led government in opposition to the three agricultural bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal Friday said that she never termed the policies as “anti-farmer”. “I am not calling them as anti-farmer bills. It is the farmers who are calling them as anti-farmer. First of all, let’s get this clear,” she said in an interview to India Today. Also Read - Anurag Thakur's Remarks on Gandhi-Nehru Family Stir Row in Lok Sabha, Impasse Ends After 4 Adjournments

Notably, this stands in sharp contrast to what Harsimrat Kaur had said in a tweet while announcing her resignation on Thursday. “I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister.” Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Available By The Beginning of 2021: Harsh Vardhan

Here are the top points from this big story: Also Read - Farm Bills 2020: Farmers' Body Announces 'Rail Roko' Stir From Sept 24; Harsimrat's Resignation Accepted, Tomar Given Additional Charge

1) The bills seek to deregulate the sale of agricultural produce to ensure better prices for the farmers. But many farm organisations and opposition parties say they are a step towards dismantling the minimum support price (MSP) regime. The bills were passed by Lok Sabha this week and likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha soon.

2) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will take a call on whether to remain in the BJP-led NDA or not after taking into consideration the fate of three contentious farm bills in Rajya Sabha and consulting its cadre, party sources said on Friday.

3) A senior party leader said the priority of the SAD at the moment was to safeguard the interests of farmers, and not the alliance issue.

4) Asked whether the SAD would pull out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as well, Harsimrat told PTI it was for the party to decide and a collective decision would be taken on the issue by all senior leaders together.

5) Another senior party leader Naresh Gujral said, “Even in a marriage there are disagreements. So, similarly, in coalition it doesn’t mean you have to subscribe to each other’s ideology. Each political party has to protect its interests.”

Asked whether the SAD will remain in the ruling alliance or not, Gujral said, “Akali Dal is very mindful of the fact that today our army is standing eye ball to eye ball with PLA at LAC. Pakistan is trying to disturb the atmosphere of Punjab.”

He said the party would not take any decision which would disturb the atmosphere in Punjab, a border state.

6) SAD sources said the party will wait for the fate of the bills in Rajya Sabha before taking a final call on remaining in the NDA.

7) The Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying to the farmers of the country and said that the ruling party is behaving like the Kauravas of the Mahabharat and the grand old party is standing with the farmers who are fighting like Pandavas. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “When a man is sitting on the constitutional post of the Prime Minister, then he should avoid speaking lies and also not befool people.”

He said, “Unfortunately I have to say that the Prime Minister is lying to the farmers of the country, he is anti-farmer, anti-labour and he is attacking the farmers of the country.”

8) The BJP is confident that numbers are stacked in its favour in Rajya Sabha for the passage of the bills — the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

9) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forceful defence of the three bills and blistering criticism of the opposition for protesting against them on Thursday made it clear that he remains unfazed and that his government will press on to get Parliament’s nod for these measures aimed at opening private avenues for farmers to sell their produce.

10) Farmers in states like Punjab and Haryana have been protesting against these proposed laws which, their leaders allege, will end up dismantling the existing government-backed support system they have.