New Delhi: The Opposition parties on Tuesday put up a united face as senior leaders walked out of Rajya Sabha, demanding revocation of the suspension of eight MPs. Leader of Opposition and veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was first to walkout from the Upper House, along with members of the AAP, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left parties.

Speaking to reporters, Azad said that the opposition will boycott the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha till their 3 demands are met.

Their 3 demands include—immediate revocation of suspension of the 8 MPs, a bill under which no private players can procure food grains below the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government. Their third and last demand was for the MSP, which they want to be fixed under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission.

We'll boycott Parliament session until Govt accepts our 3 demands-govt to bring another bill under which no private player can purchase below MSP, MSP to be fixed under formula recommended by Swaminathan Commission & Govt agencies like FCI shouldn't buy crops below MSP: GN Azad pic.twitter.com/NM9YdujHuS — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, former PM and JD(s) president asked the government to come to an understanding. He said that both the Opposition and the Government should sit together to help run the House. “Democracy should work with cooperation”, he added.

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav asserted that his party has decided to boycott the entire session as he didn’t get any response after he apologised in the House. “I am a senior Member of Parliament, I have apologised for what happened in the House, but I didn’t get any response. I found this very insulting. My party has decided to boycott the entire session”, he stated.

Syed Nasir Hussain, Congress Rajya Sabha MP claimed that Rajya Sabha chairman was not ready to listen to them. “We wanted not just the suspension to be revoked but at the same time we wanted the farm bills to be taken back and proper voting to happen. But nothing of that sort was going to happen as the Chairman wasn’t ready to listen to anyone”, Hussain said.