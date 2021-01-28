New Delhi: Two days after the violent tractor rally in the national capital that left many police personnel injured, and one farmer dead, social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday said he will begin a protest over various demands related to farmers in Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra from January 30. Issuing a statement, he urged his supporters to protest at their respective locations. Also Read - Amid Slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', West Bengal Govt Moves Resolution Against Farm Laws

Last month, he had said that if the Union government fails to meet his demands concerning farmers, he would go on a hunger strike. The 83-year-old anti-corruption crusader further said that it would be his “last protest”.

While talking to the media at Ralegaon Siddhi village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, Hazare said he had been protesting for cultivators since the last three years, but the government has not done anything to resolve the matter.

“The government is just giving empty promises due to which I do not have any trust left (in the government)…Let’s see, what action the Centre takes on my demands. They have sought time for a month, so I have given them time till January-end. If my demands are not met, I will resume my hunger strike protest. This would be my last protest,” Hazare has said.

He also demanded the implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations and the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices’ autonomy.

Earlier last month, Hazare had written a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, warning of a hunger strike if his demands were not accepted.

Notably, senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade had met Hazare recently and gave him the details of the three farm laws introduced by the Centre.