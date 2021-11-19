New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Union Government has decided to repeal the Farm laws passed by the parliament last year. While addressing the nation, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said, “Maybe something was lacking in our tapasya (efforts), which is why we could not convince some farmers about the laws. But today is Prakash Parv, not the time to blame anyone. Today, I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws.”Also Read - Jeet Gaye Aap: From Kangana to Sonu Sood, Here's How Celebs Reacted To Repeal of Farm Laws

Soon after the announcement, farmers protesting at the borders started celebrating. Farmer leaders across nation have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision and hailed the announcement. Farmer leaders said that it is a good move taken by the government on the auspicious Guru Nanak Jayanti. Also Read - 'Farm Laws Will be Repealed', PM Modi Urges Protesters To Return Home | Top Quotes

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, the leader of Bharatiyan Kisan Union’s (BKU) Ugrahan faction said, according to a Mint report, “It is a good move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Gurupurab.” Asked about prime minister’s appeal to protesting farmers to return to their homes, Ugrahan said, “Farmers’ unions will sit together and decide the future course of action.” Also Read - Farm Laws Repealed: Samyukta Kisan Morcha Welcomes Move, But Will Wait Till It Is Official

Echoing with Joginder Singh Ugrahan’s views; Krishan Bir Chaudhary, President, Bharat Krishak Samaj — India’s largest farmer organisation said, “It’s a welcome move by the Indian Prime Minister as the decision will put confusions regarding the three farm laws to rest.”

Following the announcement of the repealing of the three Central farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured the countrymen that whatever he is doing is for the welfare of the nation.

“We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh,” he urged.