New Delhi: A protesting farmer from Punjab has written an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, requesting her to convince her son to repeal the contentious agri laws. "I write this letter with a heavy heart. As you would know that the annadatas who feed the nation and the world are forced to sleep on the roads of Delhi in this biting winter due to three black laws. This included 90-95-year-olds, children, and women. The cold weather is making people ill. They are even being martyred, which is a cause for worry for all of us," Singh wrote.

Notably, the letter was penned by one Harpreet Singh from Punjab's Ferozepur district. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The farmer sought to appeal to PM's mother Heeraben Modi emotionally as he spoke about braving harsh winters holding a sit-in protest at Delhi borders."This peaceful agitation along Delhi's borders has been caused by the three black laws which have been passed at the behest of Adani, Ambani, and other corporate households," he wrote in Hindi.

“I write this letter with a lot of hope. Your son Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country. He can repeal the farm laws that he has passed. I felt that one can refuse anyone except one’s mother,” Singh said.

“The entire country will thank you. Only a mother can order his son,” he added.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the “mandi” (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.