New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh could have prevented the farm laws from being passed in Parliament if he wanted but did not do so. Also Read - Farmers Threaten to Hold Kisaan Parade in Delhi on Republic Day if Centre Fails to Fulfil Their Demands by Then

AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, “If there a best example of double standards in this world, then it Captain Amarinder Singh. With whose consent the three laws were made, they are blaming others. I want to ask, why did you not say in August 2019 that three black laws are coming, then why did you not protest then?” Also Read - Farmers To Hold Tractor March on January 6 If Government Fails To Take Decision In Their Favour In Next Meeting

Raghav Chadha also said that the Akali Dal has always been with the BJP, even when it came to black laws, drafts were made. Chadha said the Punjab CM was also with the BJP to get it passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. When the farmers’ group sat outside his house, he understood it and divorced the temperament with the BJP, Chadha said. Also Read - DMK Chief Writes Tamil Nadu CM Seeking Special Assembly Session to Pass Resolution Against Farm Laws

अकाली दल तो हमेशा से ही भाजपा के साथ रही है, जब काले कानूनों की बात हुई, ड्राफ्ट बना तब भी साथ थे। लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में पास करवाने के लिए भी भाजपा के साथ थे। जब इनके घर के बाहर किसान जत्थेबंदिया बैठ गई तब इन्हें समझ आया और भाजपा के साथ टेम्परेरी डिवोर्स किया।- @raghav_chadha pic.twitter.com/88ZTwWFzfz — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 2, 2021

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Punjab Chief Minister is trying to protect his son from the Enforcement Directorate lens and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also helping the Punjab CM in his tactics.”

Kejriwal said, “Today, a farmer has lost his life due to extreme cold weather conditions at the Gazipur border. We have lost nearly 50 farmers in this protest against the farm laws. These farms bills are not going to benefit farmers.”

“Why is the Centre and the Punjab Government trying to plot against me? It is simply because I’m supporting the farmers,” Kejriwal said.

“I’m going to stand with the farmers till my last breath,” Kejriwal said.

On January 1, Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday greeted the people on New Year with hopes and prayers of early resolution of the problems of the peacefully protesting farmers.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)