New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he will lead a dharna of Congress MLAs at Delhi's Rajghat on Wednesday after President Ram Nath Kovind's refusal to meet a delegation led by him over the Centre's farm laws.

The Punjab CM had earlier sought an appointment with the President on Wednesday to seek assent to the bills recently passed by the state assembly in a bid to negate the Centre's new farm laws. However, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has declined his request for appointment.

Reacting to the latest development, the Punjab CM said the protest in Delhi will highlight the situation in the state because of the suspension of goods trains by the Centre.

The CM said since section 144 of the CrPC which prohibits assembly of people is in force in the national capital, MLAs will go from Delhi’s Punjab Bhawan to Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘samadhi’ in groups of four to hold a relay protest.

As per updates, the Punjab CM will lead the first batch at 10.30 AM. Apart from the MLAs from the ruling Congress, Singh has urged Punjab legislators from other parties to participate in the protest.

The Railways has stopped running trains to Punjab, saying the farmers protesting against the farm laws are still blocking some tracks. But the state government maintains that they have eased the blockade and are allowing goods trains to run.

Thermal power plants are shutting down in the state because of lack of coal, the Punjab government said.

(With inputs from PTI)