New Delhi: A bill to repeal three contentious farm laws has been passed in the Lok Sabha within minutes of introduction on Monday. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed immediately after it was introduced by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the lower house. The bill was passed without any discussion even though the Opposition members wanted a discussion on the matter and also sought to raise the issue of deaths of farmers during their protests against three farm laws, on the first day of the Winter Session. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 is now expected to be taken up by the Rajya Sabha today itself.

Soon after the farm bill was repealed by the Lok Sabha, Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader said, "This (Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha) is a tribute to all 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The protest will continue as other issues including MSP are still pending." On being asked if the farmers would be celebrating today, Tikat said, "So many farmers died during the protest. Should we celebrate that?"

As the Opposition party members kept sloganeering, Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they should ensure the dignity of the House and that it was the first day of the Winter Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the House. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi, in an address to the nation, announced that the laws will be repealed. Various farmer groups have been protesting against the laws for more than a year and many farmers have also lost their lives during the protests.

As soon as the House met for the day, two new members — Congress’ Pratibha Singh and BJP’s Gyaneshwar Patil — took oath. While Singh represents Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Patil has been elected from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh).

Obituary references were also made for eight former members who have passed away. They are B Senguttuvan, Kalyan Singh, Oscar Fernandes, Godil Prasad Anuragi, Shyam Sunder Somani, Rajnarayan Budholiya, Devwrat Singh and Hari Danve Pundlik. The House stood in silence for a while as a mark of respect to the departed souls. The session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.