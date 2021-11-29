New Delhi: A bill to repeal three contentious farm laws has been passed by both Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the winter session of the Parliament, within minutes of it being tabled by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The bill was passed without any discussion or debate even though the Opposition members wanted a discussion on the matter and also sought to raise the issue of deaths of farmers during their protests against three farm laws, on the first day of the Winter Session. The opposition even came to the well of the House raising slogans and banners.Also Read - After Centre’s Assurance, Protesting Farmers Defer Proposed Tractor Rally To Parliament On Nov 29

Notably, the Bill was already circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday. Meanwhile, the ‘Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021′ was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday. In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week. The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. Also Read - SKM to Observe 'Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Diwas' on Nov 24

Soon after the farm bill was repealed by the Lok Sabha, Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader said, “This (Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 passed by Lok Sabha) is a tribute to all 750 farmers who lost their lives during the agitation. The protest will continue as other issues including MSP are still pending.” On being asked if the farmers would be celebrating today, Tikat said, “So many farmers died during the protest. Should we celebrate that?” Also Read - BREAKING: Ahead of Winter Session, PM Modi to Chair All-party Meeting On Nov 28, Say Sources

As the Opposition party members kept sloganeering, Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they should ensure the dignity of the House and that it was the first day of the Winter Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the House. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi, in an address to the nation, announced that the farm laws will be repealed. Various farmer groups have been protesting against the laws for more than a year and many farmers have also lost their lives during the protests.

As soon as the House met for the day, two new members — Congress’ Pratibha Singh and BJP’s Gyaneshwar Patil — took oath. While Singh represents Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Patil has been elected from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh).

Obituary references were also made for eight former members who have passed away. They are B Senguttuvan, Kalyan Singh, Oscar Fernandes, Godil Prasad Anuragi, Shyam Sunder Somani, Rajnarayan Budholiya, Devwrat Singh and Hari Danve Pundlik. The House stood in silence for a while as a mark of respect to the departed souls. The session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.