Farm Laws Repealed: On the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three controversial farm laws. "It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month", PM said while addressing the nation today. While the decision was welcomed by Delhi CM Kejriwal and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leaders claimed that the government had agreed to repeal the three farm laws only because it had understood that they would face reverses in the upcoming Assembly elections. "After 600-700 farmers died during the year-long agitation, the Prime Minister is now apologizing for the laws but he has not uttered a word about martyred farmers. What about the Lakhimpur incident and why has the minister not been dismissed till now? We will have to understand that the government decided to change its decision only after recent surveys showed that it was slipping," said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Take a look at a complete timeline of the farm laws:

June 5, 2020: The Centre promulgates three Farm Bills—the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

September 17, 2020: Ordinance passed in Lok Sabha.

September 20, 2020: Ordinance passed in Rajya Sabha by voice vote.

September 24, 2020: A three-day rail roko agitation was announced by farmers to protest against the laws

September 27, 2020: President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three bills, thereby legitimising the farm bills into laws.

November 25, 2020: More than three lakh farmers, including over two lakh protesters from Punjab alone, reached the Delhi border as part of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest called for November 26 and 27. They faced water cannons, tear gas as the police tried to disperse them.

November 28, 2020: Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the farmers to halt their agitation and offered them to hold talks. However, farmers turned down their offer, demanding to hold protest at Jantar Mantar.

December 3, 2020: Representatives of farmers held the first round of talks with the government but the meeting remained inconclusive.

December 5, 2020: Farmers and government held second round of talk but that too remained inconclusive.

December 8, 2020: Farmers gave a call for Bharat Bandh.

December 9, 2020: Farmer leaders turned down Centre’s proposal to amend the three agri laws and vowed intensify their agitation until the laws are repealed.

December 11, 2020: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) moved the Supreme Court against the three farm laws.

December 21, 2020: Farmers held a one-day hunger strike at all protest sites.

January 7, 2021: The Supreme Court agreed to hear petitions challenging the new laws and those against the protests on January 11.

January 11, 2021: The Supreme Court came down heavily on the Centre for its handling of the farmers’ protest. The top court said it would constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the deadlock.

January 12, 2021: The Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three contentious farm laws and set up a four-member committee to make recommendations on the legislations after listening to all stakeholders.

January 26, 2021: Farmers protest turned violent after a group of protestors deviated from the parade to storm the Red Fort. The agitation took place on the 72nd Republic Day against the decision by Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to implement three farm acts. Other protestors reached the Red Fort and hoisted the Nishan Sahib (a Sikh religious flag) and farmer union flags on the mast on the rampart of the Red Fort.

February 5-6, 2021: American pop singer Rihanna tweeted about the ongoing farmers’ protest in India. Later several other prominent international celebrities and activists including Greta Thunberg extended their support to farmers. On February 5, Delhi Police filed an FIR on charges of “sedition”, “criminal conspiracy” and “promoting hatred” against the creators of a ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests shared by Thunberg.

February 9, 2021: Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sindhu, who was named as an accused in the Republic Day violence case was taken into custody.

February 14, 2021: 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested for allegedly “editing” the toolkit shared by Thunberg. However, Ravi was granted bail on February 23.

March 05, 2021: Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes a resolution asking for the unconditional withdrawal of the farm laws in the interest of the farmers and Punjab.

April 2021: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to resume talks with protesting farmers.

May 2021: On May 21, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) writes to PM Modi, urging him to resume talks. On May 27, farmers observed a ‘black day’ to mark six months of the agitation.

June 2021: Farmers observe Sampoorn Krantikari Diwas (total revolution day) to mark one year of the farm laws.

July 2021: As Parliament began the monsoon session, 200 farmers organise Kisan Sansad at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

August 28: Police lathi-charge protesting farmers at Karnal protest site.

September 11, 2021: A five-day standoff between farmers and the Karnal district administration ended after the Haryana government ordered a probe into clash between farmers and police and sent the IAS officer at the centre of a row between the two sides on leave. Following this, the farmers said they would call off their protest outside the Karnal district headquarters.

October 3, 2021: Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed in the October 3 violence during a farmers’ protest in the Tikonia area of Lakhimpur, with the incident snowballing into a major political controversy over the alleged involvement of the Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son.

October 18, 2021: Farmers announce ‘Rail Roko’ agitation to protest against Lakhimpur killings.

October 22, 2021: The Supreme Court observed that it was not against people’s right to protest even on matters that are sub judice. However, the top court made it clear that such protesters cannot block public roads indefinitely.

October 29, 2021: The Delhi Police started removing barricades from the Ghazipur border where farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s three new agriculture laws.

November 19, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws.