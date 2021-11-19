New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday welcomed the government’s announcement to repeal the contentious farm laws, saying the “sacrifice” of farmers who died protesting against them will remain immortal.Also Read - Thank You For Acceding to Demands of Every Punjabi: Captain Amarinder Singh to PM Modi For Repealing Farm Laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws. Also Read - This is Your Victory: Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Agitating Farmers After Modi Govt Repeals Three Farm Laws

“Such a happy news has been received on Prakash Diwas. The three laws scrapped. More than 700 farmers martyred. Their sacrifice will remain immortal. The coming generations will remember how the farmers of this country put their lives on the line to save agriculture and farmers. I salute the farmers of my country,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. Also Read - Govt Repeals Farm Laws, Will Farmers End Their Protest Now? Here's What BKU Says

आज प्रकाश दिवस के दिन कितनी बड़ी ख़ुशख़बरी मिली। तीनों क़ानून रद्द। 700 से ज़्यादा किसान शहीद हो गए। उनकी शहादत अमर रहेगी। आने वाली पीढ़ियाँ याद रखेंगी कि किस तरह इस देश के किसानों ने अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर किसानी और किसानों को बचाया था। मेरे देश के किसानों को मेरा नमन — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 19, 2021

PM Modi said that measures will be taken in the Winter session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws and appealed to farmers to end their stir and go back to their homes.