New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that three contentious farm laws will be repealed, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre government saying that farmers satyagraha has defeated arrogance. “The country’s Annadata bowed the head of arrogance with their Satyagraha. Congratulations on this victory against injustice! Jai Hind”, tweeted the former Congress president.Also Read - As Woman, Such Comment is Wrong: Priyanka Hits Out At Smriti Irani Over 'Ghar Par Ladka' Remark on Rahul Gandhi

The three farm laws that were passed last year around the same time have been a cause of widespread agitation with a consortium of farmers staging a protest, especially in northwest India and at Delhi’s doorsteps and earlier within the national capital too, demanding the government to repeal it. Also Read - 'Ghar Par Ladka Hai Par ...', Smriti Irani Takes Swipe at Priyanka Vadra's 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' Slogan

