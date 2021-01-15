New Delhi: Members and workers of the Congress party who were protesting against the central government’s farm laws on Friday were stopped by the police from marching towards Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. Also Read - Centre Holds 9th Round of Talks With Farmers, Urges Unions to be Flexible in Approach

The Congress workers were later detained by police. A video showed police using water cannon on the protesting Punjab Congress workers. Also Read - Farmers Protest: BKU Leader Recuses From SC Panel, 9th Round of Talks With Centre Today | Key Points

Meanwhile, several Haryana Congress leaders, including former Haryana CM Bhupinder Sing Hooda, marched towards the Haryana Raj Bhawan but were also detained by the police.

The Congress had planned to gherao the residence of the Haryana Governor as part of a nationwide protest call.

Police put up barricades to stop the protesters from moving towards the Raj Bhawan.

When Hooda and other party leaders tried to march towards the Haryana Raj Bhawan, they were detained by the police and taken to the Sector-17 police station in a bus.

Talking to the media, Hooda said that they would force the BJP-led central government to repeal the farm laws.

The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Diwas in support of the rights of farmers who have been protesting against the Centre’s three farm laws. The party is also protesting against hike in fuel prices.

(With PTI Inputs)