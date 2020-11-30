New Delhi: Thousand of farmers from Punjab who are protesting against the new farm laws at the borders of the national capital on Monday offered prayers, lit diyas, exchanged sweets and greeted each other on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti as they took a pledge to continue their fight. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Delhi Traffic Police Asks Commuters to Take Alternate Entry, Exit Routes For Haryana

Photos showed farmers placing candles on and in front of barricades at the borders of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

Many among the thousands of farmers at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border said for them, Guru Nanak Jayanti meant facing difficulties together and staying positive even during the toughest times.

Delhi: Protesting farmers light candles at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border) to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti amid heavy deployment of security personnel pic.twitter.com/KmFe0xbVnG — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

Gurpal Singh (25) who has come all the way from Patiala along with his 85-year-old grandfather, Ajaib Singh was among the thousands of others who have stayed put at the Delhi-Haryana border for the fifth consecutive day here to protest the farm laws.

He said Guru Nanak Jayanti is of the biggest festival for Sikhs and but even staying away from their homes on this day has not deterred their spirits.

“This is the biggest festival for sikhs. In the morning, prayers were held. We lit candles in the evening and greeted each other,” he said.

Thousands of farmers continued to protest at the Delhi-Haryana border even as the police enhanced security measures at the border points of the national capital.

The farmers started their day remembering Guru Nanak Dev and greeted each other on this occasion.

Jaspreet Singh, a student of Panjab University in Patiala, said this was the first time he is away from his home.

“We pray for the well being of everyone. People who have come here from Punjab will light ‘diyas’ on their tractors and road. We are obviously missing our family. I spoke to my family in the morning to greet them,” he said.

For 56-year-old Jasmer Singh, who has come here from Mohali in Punjab, Guru Nanak Jayanti meant facing difficulties together and staying positive even during the toughest times.

“In the morning, we prepared ‘kheer’ and distributed it to everyone. We also made ‘parathas’ and ‘daal’. We are on the road, but Punjabis are those people who manage to be happy and celebrate even in the difficult situations,” he said.

Delhi: Protesting farmers hold a candlelight vigil at Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) Visuals of protesters lighting up candles on barricades placed by security forces. pic.twitter.com/tL2bp6MEjV — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

The Singhu border was lit up with ‘diyas’ and candles and ‘kirtans’ were sung as farmers pledged to continue their fight against the new farm laws.

Romanpreet Singh (24), a resident of Patiala in Punjab said “Jatha has come from Delhi who are performing ‘ardas’ and ‘paath’. In the morning, they performed ‘akhand kirtan’, following which ‘kada parshad’ was distributed among the protesters and police personnel. Kirtans were also performed in the evening and sweets were distributed.”

Delhi: Farmers continue their protest against Farm Laws at Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana) by lighting candles amidst Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations. "This candle march is being organised by farmers against Centre's 3 farm laws," says Rubinder Ghuman, Activist supporting farmers. pic.twitter.com/87Gsqzxbdt — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2020

