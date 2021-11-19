New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the three farm bills introduced last year will be repealed. The announcement came on the Guru Purab festival, when Sikhism founder Guru Nanak’s birthday is celebrated across India, mainly in Punjab. “Maybe something was lacking in our tapasya (efforts), which is why we could not convince some farmers about the laws. But today is Prakash Parv, not the time to blame anyone. Today, I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws,” PM Modi said in an address to the nation.Also Read - Farm Laws Repealed: Samyukta Kisan Morcha Welcomes Move, But Will Wait Till It Is Official

For last one year, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been camping outside Delhi, demanding the repeal of the farm laws. Rakesh Tikait, a top farmer leader, said the protests would not stop before the laws were repealed in the session starting on November 29. Also Read - Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye? People Celebrate at Ghazipur Border With Jalebis After PM Modi Repeals Farm Laws

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi: