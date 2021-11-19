New Delhi: In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the three farm bills introduced last year will be repealed. The announcement came on the Guru Purab festival, when Sikhism founder Guru Nanak’s birthday is celebrated across India, mainly in Punjab. “Maybe something was lacking in our tapasya (efforts), which is why we could not convince some farmers about the laws. But today is Prakash Parv, not the time to blame anyone. Today, I want to tell the country that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws,” PM Modi said in an address to the nation.Also Read - Farm Laws Repealed: Samyukta Kisan Morcha Welcomes Move, But Will Wait Till It Is Official
For last one year, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been camping outside Delhi, demanding the repeal of the farm laws. Rakesh Tikait, a top farmer leader, said the protests would not stop before the laws were repealed in the session starting on November 29.
Here are the top quotes of PM Modi:
Also Read - Thank You For Acceding to Demands of Every Punjabi: Captain Amarinder Singh to PM Modi For Repealing Farm Laws
- Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session that starts at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws.
- Our government, for the welfare of farmers, especially for the welfare of small farmers, in the interest of the agricultural world of the country, in the interest of the country, for the bright future of the village poor, with full sincerity, with dedication towards the farmers, Had brought this law with good intentions.
- For years, farmers of the country, agricultural experts of the country, farmers’ organizations of the country were continuously making this demand. Earlier also many governments had brainstormed on this. This time also there was discussion in Parliament, there was churn and these laws were brought.
- Many steps were also taken for the farmers to get the right price for their produce in return for their hard work.
- To overcome the challenges of the small farmers of the country, we worked all-round on seeds, insurance, markets and savings. Along with good quality seeds, the government also connected the farmers with facilities like neem coated urea, soil health card, micro irrigation.