New Delhi: Launching a veiled attack on the opposition parties for protesting against new farm laws, PM Modi on Tuesday said that 'these people are misleading farmers as their one more medium to earn black income is finished'. The prime minister reiterated that these reforms will strengthen labourers, youth, women, farmers of the nation.

"Farmers can now sell their produce to anyone, anywhere. But when centre is giving farmers their rights, these people (Opposition) are opposing it. They don't want farmers to sell their produce in open market, they want middlemen to earn profit. They're opposing the freedom of farmers", PM Modi said after unveiling logo of Jal Jeevan Mission, via video conferencing, Besides, he also launched six mega projects in Uttarakhand under Namami Gange Mission.

Upping the ante against the opposition, PM Modi said that they are insulting the farmers by setting fire to the machines and equipment that is worshipped by them. Referring to the Congress party, PM asserted, "For years, they said that they will implement MSP but they never did. This was done by our govt as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission".