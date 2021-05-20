New Delhi: The Bharatiya Kisan Union on Thursday urged all the protesting farmers to postpone the agitation against the farm laws passed by the government last year after two farmers succumbed to COVID-19 at Singhu Border. Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhopal Singh of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan Sarkar) said, “2 farmers died at Singhu border due to Corona. If farmers keep dying like this who will agitate? So I’d like to request to farmers, that looking at the crisis in the country, we must postpone agitation for the time being.” Also Read - BJP Punishing Kejriwal For Supporting Farmers' Protest: Delhi CM on Centre Enhancing LG's Powers