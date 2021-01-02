New Delhi: A farmer reportedly committed suicide at the Delhi-Ghazipur border on Friday over the ongoing protest against the Centre’s new farm laws. The farmer allegedly took his own life by hanging himself in a bathroom at the protest site. Also Read - 70-yr-old Punjab Farmer Dies of Pneumonia After Spending 4 Weeks at Delhi's Tikri Border

According to media reports, the deceased farmer was identified as Kashmir Singh, and hailed from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

The farmer also left a suicide note, in which he wrote that his death should not go in vain. He also penned his last wish in the suicide note that said his cremation should take place at the Delhi-UP border itself.