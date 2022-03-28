New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait allegedly received death threats from an unknown caller, police said on Monday. The unknown caller had also hurled abuses at Rakesh Tikait.Also Read - Samyukt Kisan Morcha Likely To Meet In Delhi Tomorrow To Re-Start Farmers’ Protests: Report

Senior superintendent of police, Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Yadav said that the police have launched an investigation based on a complaint filed by the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's driver Perjval Tyagi at the Civil Lines police station, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile a police team led by senior sub-inspector Rakesh Sharma visited Rakesh Tikait's residence and spoke to him, the police said.