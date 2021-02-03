New Delhi: After receiving outpouring of supports from international celebrities including Rihanna and Greta Thunberg for their cause, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday acknowledged their support and said it’s a matter of pride that eminent personalities are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers. Also Read - Amid Farmers Protest, Over 400 Academicians From India, Abroad Urge Govt to Urgently Repeal Farm Laws

Issuing a statement, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Darshan Pal said it is unfortunate that the Government of India is not understanding the pain of the farmers and some people are even calling peaceful farmers as terrorists.

"On one hand, it's a matter of pride that eminent personalities are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers. While on the other hand, it is unfortunate that the Government of India is not understanding the pain of the farmers and some people are even calling peaceful farmers as terrorists," Darshan Pal said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha acknowledges the support of international personalities towards ongoing farmers' movement in India. On one hand, it's a matter of pride that eminent personalities are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers: Dr Darshan Pal, Samyukta Kisan Morcha — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

Expressing concern over the farmers’ agitation, a number of international personalities including singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa, joined pop star Rihanna in supporting Indian farmers who have been protesting for over two months against the three contentious agri laws.

On Tuesday night, Rihanna shared a CNN news article with her 100 million followers on Twitter, calling out the internet shutdown at the protest site. “Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest,” the 32-year-old singer wrote.

Soon after, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg also came out in support of the protesters as she shared the same article and wrote, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.”

In the meantime, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said there has been no further extension of the Internet suspension at Delhi’s borders which was till the night of February 2. The ministry had announced suspension of Internet at the three Delhi border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur where farmers protests are underway from 11 PM on January 29 effective till 11 PM on January 31.

Later it had extended the suspension till 11 pm on February 2, with a ministry saying the decision was taken to “maintain public safety and averting public emergency” under Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Farmer unions have announced a countrywide blockade of national and state highways for three hours on Saturday when they would block in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities and other issues.

Sites of the farmer protest at Delhi’s borders have turned into fortresses with police beefing up security and putting up multi-layer barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Concertina wires have also been put up to keep off people on foot.