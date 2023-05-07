Home

Farmer Leaders Join Protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Demand WFI Chief’s Arrest | Latest Updates

Other farmer leaders such as Darshan Pal and Hanan Mollah also joined the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday announced a nationwide agitation in support of the wrestlers. Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Despite tight security at the borders, several farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, reached the wrestlers’ protest along with their supporters at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi and extended support to the protesting wrestlers. Other farmer leaders such as Darshan Pal and Hanan Mollah also joined the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

“The protest will continue till these kids (protesting wrestlers) get justice but how we take it forward, that will be decided by all of us today,” Chaudhary Surender Solanki, Khap president Palam, said.

Traffic Jam at Delhi-UP Border

Earlier in the day, traffic jam was witnessed at the Delhi-UP border amid heightened security in wake of groups of farmers arriving in the national capital to join wrestlers’ protest.

VIDEO | A group of farmers trying to enter Delhi to join wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar stopped by police at Tikri Border. pic.twitter.com/3L8WyKWgQu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2023

Delhi Police, earlier in the day, tightened security at Jantar Mantar, where wrestlers are staging a sit-in, and in border areas of the city as hundreds of farmers are expected to visit the protest site on Sunday to extend support to the grapplers.

Vehicles entering Delhi were being checked and pickets were increased at Delhi-Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders.

Farmers to Hold Nationwide Agitation

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday announced a nationwide agitation in support of the wrestlers who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The SKM said several senior leaders of SKM from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh will visit Jantar Mantar with hundreds of farmers.

The union also demanded the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by some of the women wrestlers.

Elaborate security arrangements at Jantar Mantar

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at Jantar Mantar. Security forces have been deployed and activities at the protest site are being monitored round the clock through CCTVs to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, a senior police officer said.

“We have taken adequate security measures to ensure that the protest at Jantar Mantar remains peaceful. CCTV surveillance is being done and we have deployed an adequate number of security personnel there. Those visiting the protest site are being checked thoroughly as part of precautionary measures,” he said.

Multiple layers of barricades have also been put in place at the protest site as well as at the border areas of Delhi.

“We have intensified our patrolling in the border areas of Delhi, be it Ghazipur, Singhu or Tikri. We have also enhanced the number of pickets and are carrying out intensive checking of vehicles,” another senior officer said.

