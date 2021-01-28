New Delhi: Soon after Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) passed order to the farmers to vacate the protest site, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that they won’t surrender before the police. He said that the BJP wants to create a different scenario and added that more people will come from villages if the need arises. Saying that the Deep Sindhu connection should come before country, Tikait said the Supreme Court committee should investigate the matter. Also Read - Delhi-NCR Traffic Updates Today: Ghazipur Border Closed, Heavy Traffic Near Vikas Marg | Check List of Routes Closed

The statement from the BKU leader came after the Ghaziabad DM gave an ultimatum to the protesting farmers to vacate the Ghazipur border protest site today itself. However, a massive deployment of security forces has taken place at the Ghazipur border protest site. Also Read - Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer Leader Says 'Won't Vacate Site', Manish Sisodia Reaches Ghazipur Border

Two days after the violent tractor rally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked all DMs and SPs to get the farmers’ protest sites cleared out. Farmers have been protesting at the Delhi-UP Ghazipur border for more than two months. Also Read - Ghazipur Border Closed After Police Try to Remove Protesting Farmers, Traffic Snarls on Delhi-UP Route

Reacting to the order, BKU leader Dharmendra Malik said BJP MLAs are roaming around the Ghazipur protest site with their supporters and demanded that the police should remove them. He also asserted that they are not going to surrender, adding that the police can arrest if they want to.

Another farmer leader Yudhveer Singh said that the protest at Ghazipur border won’t end, adding that if the administration wants to arrest, they are free to do so.

Rakesh Tikait, who is among the 37 farmer leaders named by the police in the January 26 Delhi violence case FIR, has said that the violence which took place on Republic Day in the national capital was a “conspiracy to malign the farmer unions and distance Punjab from the rest of the country”.

On the other hand, Delhi Police has named 37 farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav and Medha Patkar, in an FIR in the January 26 violence case that mentioned charges of attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.